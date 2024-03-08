Step out for St Catherine's Hospice Midnight Walk!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The night-time walk offers people four different walking routes – 20, 13 or 7 mile options or a shorter two mile stroll and raises money that helps to provide expert end of life care and support to people living with a terminal or life-limiting condition across West Sussex and East Surrey.

Starting off at the Bridge Leisure Centre in Broadbridge Heath, walkers will be treated to an energetic warm-up before being cheered on throughout their walk by volunteer marshals.

There’ll be refreshment stops and a chance for people walking in memory of someone they love to remember them by sharing a story, picture or thought on a memory wall. People can also light a candle in a remembrance area on the 7, 13 or 20 mile route.

Emma Butler, Fundraiser at St Catherine’s said, Whether you’re walking to honour someone you love, support our hospice, or to get out and catch up with friends, you’ll be doing something incredible. By taking part you’ll be raising vital funds to provide care for people living with a life-limiting or terminal condition in your community.

Last year 575 people took part in the Midnight Walk cheered on by over 80 volunteers. They raised more than £115,000 which is pretty incredible! This year we’re hoping even more people will consider walking and fundraising or volunteering for the Midnight Walk.

Whether you’ve taken part before or this is your first time, you’re in for an inspiring, heartwarming night, joining together with others to support St Catherine’s.”

Ready to make your steps count? Sign up now at www.stch.org.uk/midnightwalk or call St Catherine's Fundraising Team on 01293 447361. Sign up by Tuesday 30 April 2024 to receive an early bird entry rate of £15 for adults, or £12 for under 18s. Your entry fee includes a free T-shirt, refreshments and medal.

