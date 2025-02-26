Stepping Stones exhibition at Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary

Stepping Stones is the title of the exhibition at Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary from the group Octagon running from Tuesday, March 4 to Sunday, March 16.

The group comprises Sue England, Linda Nevill, Maggie Bacon, Amy Tattersall, Bea Veness, Jenny Smith, Sam McCormack and Carolyn Mackwood.

Spokeswoman Linda said: “Artists have to traverse the flow of many ideas to find a way forward in their practice. The title of Stepping Stones for Octagon’s latest exhibition at The Oxmarket gallery expresses this creative journey, and visitors will enjoy exciting new work produced by eight artists, each engaged in differing processes including painting, drawing, printmaking, stitching and markmaking.”

Linda, a mixed media artist, shows a selection of her ‘deep dreamscapes’, made through the layering of inks, acrylics, gouache, pens and stitching on paper.

Carolyn Mackwood has been inspired by the early works of Matisse and by the designs of oriental textiles and carpets in her depiction of beloved objects from home. She paints in oils, with focus on colour and composition.

Jennifer Smith has an interest in Inuit art, its simplicity and clarity, and she expresses her responses to this culture through depictions of birds and animals in oils and acrylics.

Sue England, painter and printmaker, past finalist of Sky Arts Landscape Artist of The Year, and artist in residence at Denmans Garden, Fontwell in 2023, will be showing works derived from photographs old and new, showing moments in ordinary lives.

Maggie Bacon will be exhibiting figurative portraits in oils – a successful departure from her recent practice of creating 3D models.

Bea Veness produces semi-abstract prints using screenprint and linocut. Inspired by mid-century modernist printmakers, her work is handprinted on archival paper in small limited editions.

Sam McCormack has collaborated with nature by exposing her markmaking on paper to the elements in her garden, intervening at intervals during the process. She employed a variety of media.

Amy Tattersall is currently exploring transitions, through the versatility and sculptural quality of charcoal on paper, taking inspiration from the works of Frank Auerbach.

Linda added: “Stepping Stones will be a forward-looking, lively exhibition that will engage viewers in each artist’s path of exploration.

“Octagon is a group of artists from the south coast, who met while most of them were studying fine art at the University of Chichester. Their backgrounds are very diverse, the majority coming to art later in life after other careers. They have been a ‘show and tell’ group for some years, enjoying the enthusiasm and encouragement to be found with like-minded friends. Individually, they have exhibited widely but they are delighted to return to the Oxmarket Gallery to show the outcomes of our latest ideas, interests and processes.”