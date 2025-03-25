Steyning Jazz Club welcomes Paul Higgs and his Brief History of Jazz
Club spokesman Colin Jilks said: “Paul’s presentation will cover a plethora of jazz styles from New Orleans, swing, bebop, cool jazz and Latin, right through to contemporary jazz.
“Undoubtedly, trumpeter Paul Higgs is a highly accomplished musician with an impressive career including performing, composing and arranging music for film, TV and theatre.
“He has established himself as a versatile musician, equally at home playing jazz, classical, or contemporary music. His exceptional talent has seen him perform in major venues around the world, including the Royal Albert Hall, Wembley Arena, Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club and the Berlin Concert Hall.
“He has played and recorded with several first-class orchestras including the BBC Philharmonic. In addition to his impressive orchestral work, Paul is also a highly sought-after solo performer and has released a number of critically acclaimed albums showcasing his virtuosic playing and impeccable musicianship.
“He has performed with innumerable jazz luminaries including Johnny Dankworth, Lulu, Tony Hatch, John Williams, Nancy Wilson and Shorty Rodgers. Paul is known for his unique and expressive style of playing, which seamlessly blends technical skill with emotion and soul. Whether performing in concert halls, jazz clubs or on the big screen, his music is always captivating, leaving audiences spellbound. Paul is a true master of his craft.”
The band line-up will be: Paul Higgs, trumpet; Gabriel Keen, piano; Jerome Davies, double bass; and Neil Bullock, drums.
Admission charges remain at £15 and £10 for members.
“Please note that owing to audience numbers approaching hall capacity, tickets will now need to be pre-booked (at WeGotTickets.com, enter Steyning in search box). For those unable to book online, team member Lindsay Buchanan will accept emails at [email protected] or by phone 07855 693356.”
The show begins at 8pm. Steyning Jazz Club meets at The Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning. BN44 3XZ.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.