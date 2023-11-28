Still time to take part in the Run the Seasons Winter Race at Cowdray

The festive night-time Run the Seasons Winter Race takes place on Saturday 9th December through the world-famous Lawns polo fields and past the beautifully illuminated Cowdray Ruins – and for those keen to participate, there’s still time to sign up.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Runners can choose between a 5km, 10km and a dog-friendly Canicross run through the park before finishing at the Cowdray Farm Shop, Café and Lifestyle, which are staying open late so that runners and their supporters can browse in the shop and enjoy some well-earned festive food and drink.

This is the second in a series of four Run the Seasons races, which are designed to give runners a unique opportunity to explore the Cowdray Estate in each season. The Winter race starts at 5pm and is the only one to take place in the dark. Organised in conjunction with Raw Running, the next two races are on Saturday 6th April and Friday 28th June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are excited to host the Winter race, just two weeks before Christmas. It’s a chance to lace up your running shoes and get out in the fresh air before all the festive indulgences really start,” said Nick McDonald, Cowdray Estate’s Land Manager who has been involved in organising the event.

Run the Seasons Winter Race takes place at Cowdray on Saturday 9th December

“Cowdray is beautiful at all times of year, and this is a way to celebrate our diverse and glorious four seasons. The Farm Shop, Café & Lifestyle are staying open later until 7pm so that runners can enjoy food and drink, and even do some Christmas shopping at the end of the race.”

The Café will serve plenty of warming take away drinks as well as mince pies and their popular honey mustard sausages in a roll.

Overall winners are decided on a points system based on their finishing position with their lowest position discounted if they run all four 10km races. The series finale in June will be an evening run followed by a BBQ on Lawns. Each event has a unique medal that can be built into an interlocking four-piece set. Runners can enjoy a 15 per cent discount if you enter the next three races.