Still time to thank an exceptional member of staff at East Grinstead hospital by nominating them for an award

Nominations for Queen Victoria Hospital's "Outstanding Patient Experience Award" close next week. But there is still time to get your nomination in if you have been a patient or visitor in the last year and received treatment or support from an outstanding member of staff.

Who is your QVH hero?

Queen Victoria Hospital is looking for a worthy winner (or winners) for its "Outstanding Patient Experience Award" and wants its patients to get involved. Who showed you exceptional care and compassion – perhaps the person who helped book your appointment, or served you a cuppa in the canteen, or the nurse, therapist or doctor who cared for you.

It only takes a couple of minutes to nominate a member of staff via this online form qvh.wufoo.com/forms/nominate-a-brilliant-member-of-qvh-staff/ If you can’t remember the full name of the person you want to choose please give as much detail as you can – what they looked like, their job etc. If you would prefer to write and post in your nomination please call 01342 414330 and a form can be sent to you. The deadline is midnight on Monday (5 June 2023).

The award will be presented at a ceremony in July.

Nicky Reeves, Chief Nurse at Queen Victoria Hospital, said: “Our Outstanding Patient Experience Award is a special opportunity for us to recognise colleagues and for our patients to have a chance to say thank you to someone who made a real difference to their experience of our hospital. Most importantly it means a lot to the staff who are nominated. If you have received excellent treatment or support at QVH in the last 12 months please consider getting involved.”