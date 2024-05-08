Stone Cross care home's kitchen team aces food safety inspection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This top rating reflects the team's unwavering commitment to providing residents with not only delicious meals, but also food prepared and served according to the highest safety standards.

"We are incredibly proud of Dirk and the entire kitchen team for achieving this outstanding result," said Heather Nwansi, General Manager at Sycamore Grove. "Their dedication to food safety and resident well-being is truly commendable. This top score assures our residents that they can enjoy their meals with complete confidence."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maintaining a clean and hygienic kitchen environment is crucial for preventing foodborne illnesses. The inspection process evaluates a variety of factors, including food handling practices, storage procedures, and cleaning protocols. By receiving a perfect score, Sycamore Grove's kitchen team has demonstrated their exceptional commitment to these critical aspects of food safety.

The Sycamore Grove Kitchen team

About Sycamore Grove

The home in Stone Cross offers a range of accommodation and services for older people in need of support, including high quality residential care, respite care and dementia care.

The home has a dedicated area called Memory Lane, which provides high-quality care for people with dementia. Within the community, memory boxes with small reminders and items such as photographs are used to help each person reminisce. Features such as adapted crockery and tableware, sensory gardens with low risk walkways and activity kitchens will also enable people to engage in life's everyday simple tasks.