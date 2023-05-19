Stores provide parcels for Hastings people in need of life’s essentials

Hastings Foodbank has received thousands of food items to help meet the soaring levels of need.

Volunteer Alfie Head with donations

The donation is part of a Tesco scheme, working in partnership with the Trussell Trust charity, to support foodbanks in need of food during the cost-of-living crisis.

Hastings foodbank is based at King’s Church. Everyone who attends the foodbank for emergency food must have a valid foodbank voucher.

Natalie Williams, at Hastings Foodbank, said: “We are really grateful to Tesco for this vital support at a time when many local people are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis. The partnership with Tesco has been crucial in helping Hastings Foodbank with a steady supply of essential items we frequently run short of, making a real difference for our community members in need.”

Between April 2022 and March 2023, foodbanks across the Trussell Trust network have distributed almost three million emergency food parcels to people who cannot afford the essentials, with 247,850 of the parcels being provided in the South West.

With foodbanks struggling to keep up with need, Tesco stepped in to ensure that they could secure the items they needed to provide support to people in their area.

Emma Revie, Chief Executive at Trussell Trust, said: “Over the last year there has been a 37% increase nationwide in the number of food parcels that our network has distributed and this is putting a significant strain on our network as they are struggling to source enough food to meet this level of need.

“Tesco’s generosity has been a much-needed lifeline for the foodbanks who benefited from this initiative. Not only have the donations ensured that there is enough stock to provide parcels to everyone who needs it, Tesco’s logistical support has given foodbanks a chance to catch their breaths after the toughest winter yet.

“We are extremely grateful to Tesco for once again responding to the needs of our network and helping us to provide urgent support to people while we work towards our long-term goal of ending the need for foodbanks.”

While Tesco’s Community Food Connection donation scheme runs all year round in all stores, this latest effort was led by Tesco Distribution Centres.

The foodbanks were able to order food directly at no cost and have that fulfilled by Tesco’s distribution network – meaning they received weekly deliveries of vital items for food parcels, ensuring they could meet the need in their community.

Andrew Woolfenden, UK Distribution and Fulfilment Director at Tesco, said: “When the Trussell Trust told us it had foodbanks struggling to meet demand, we wanted to find a way we could help them quickly and easily.

“We have a great partnership with the Trussell Trust through our stores, and this was a chance for our distribution colleagues to be involved in helping communities.

“They are brilliant at planning the logistics to make these donations easy for foodbanks so they could receive exactly what they needed most free of charge from Tesco.”