BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Storm Ciarán: Tree falls onto moving bus in West Sussex

A tree fell on top of a moving bus in West Sussex during Storm Ciarán yesterday (Thursday, November 2).
By Sam Morton
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 09:32 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 09:42 GMT

The emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident around 6.45pm on Old Worthing Road, East Preston.

Sussex Police said its officers were called out after a ‘tree fell and hit a bus’.

"No injuries were reported,” a spokesperson for the force confirmed.

"The road was blocked temporarily while highways crews worked to remove the tree.”

Storm Ciarán caused chaos and destruction in some areas of Sussex – with a tree falling on at least one house and others having near misses.

West Sussex fire crews worked to safely remove a tree from the roof of a house in The Causeway, Pagham on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, homeowners in Littlehampton had a lucky escape when a large tree fell outside brushing the side of the property after landing on a fence.

Follow the latest travel news and school closure updates at sussexexpress.co.uk/news.

A tree fell on top of a moving bus in Old Worthing Road, East Preston, during Storm Ciarán.

1. Storm Ciarán hits Sussex

A tree fell on top of a moving bus in Old Worthing Road, East Preston, during Storm Ciarán. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A tree fell on top of a moving bus in Old Worthing Road, East Preston, during Storm Ciarán.

2. Storm Ciarán hits Sussex

A tree fell on top of a moving bus in Old Worthing Road, East Preston, during Storm Ciarán. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A tree fell on top of a moving bus in Old Worthing Road, East Preston, during Storm Ciarán.

3. Storm Ciarán hits Sussex

A tree fell on top of a moving bus in Old Worthing Road, East Preston, during Storm Ciarán. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A tree fell on top of a moving bus in Old Worthing Road, East Preston, during Storm Ciarán.

4. Storm Ciarán hits Sussex

A tree fell on top of a moving bus in Old Worthing Road, East Preston, during Storm Ciarán. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Related topics:Sussex PoliceStorm CiaránSussexEast Preston