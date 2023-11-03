A tree fell on top of a moving bus in West Sussex during Storm Ciarán yesterday (Thursday, November 2).

The emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident around 6.45pm on Old Worthing Road, East Preston.

Sussex Police said its officers were called out after a ‘tree fell and hit a bus’.

"No injuries were reported,” a spokesperson for the force confirmed.

"The road was blocked temporarily while highways crews worked to remove the tree.”

Storm Ciarán caused chaos and destruction in some areas of Sussex – with a tree falling on at least one house and others having near misses.

West Sussex fire crews worked to safely remove a tree from the roof of a house in The Causeway, Pagham on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, homeowners in Littlehampton had a lucky escape when a large tree fell outside brushing the side of the property after landing on a fence.

1 . Storm Ciarán hits Sussex A tree fell on top of a moving bus in Old Worthing Road, East Preston, during Storm Ciarán. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

