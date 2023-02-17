One year after brutal winds battered Chichester and Bognor Regis, we take a look back at what happened during Storm Eunice’ damaging reign.

The storm was named as one of the worst the country had seen in decades and, when Eunice gripped Sussex on Friday, February 18, it bought record-breaking winds and thousands of pounds of damage.

Travel was disrupted with damaged rail lines and trees blocking roads.

Pagham Football Club’s stadium in Nyetimber Lane was ‘completely destroyed’ when high winds tore off its roof, sending it into the road and damaging two cars and much more in the process.

Police attending falling tree in Tangmere

Later fire crews were scrambled to East Wittering to protect residents and their properties. Firefighters battled through flying plastic panels to make the area safe. They were then called to The Shore to secure another panel and urge a group of youngsters to move along.

While many people worked from home due to the huge impact on travel, a number of schools were closed across the area, including, St Philip Howard Catholic School in Barnham, Bishop Luffa School, Rumboldswhyke School, Box Grove CE in Chichester, St Mary’s CE Primary School, Climping, Lyminster Primary, in Littlehampton and Kingsham Primary School, Chichester.

