Storm Eunice: Eastbourne bin collections affected due to safety fears

Eastbourne’s bin collections have been suspended today (Friday, February 18) due to the Storm Eunice red weather warning.

Due to the severe weather warnings issued by the Met Office, we have taken the difficult decision to suspend all waste collections today (Friday 18 February 2022).

“We understand this is not convenient for residents, but we must prioritise the safety of our staff and residents above all else.

“If you are able and it is safe to do so, please take your waste containers back in from the kerbside, to reduce the risk of these being blown into the public highway.”