Storm Eunice: Fire crews brave brutal winds in East Wittering to keep community safe

Fire crews in East Wittering reported a predictably 'busy day' yesterday (February 18).

Responding to emergency incidents caused by Storm Eunice, teams dealt with issues while embarking on a sweep of the area.

A spokesperson for the fire station said crews were first called to an unsafe structure in Wittering, where team members battled through flying plastic panels to make the area safe. Afterwards, the teams were called to The Shore, where another panel was 'flapping around' and 'some youngsters were moved away from danger.'

Fire crews braving Storm Eunice in East Wittering

Moments later, the crew were called to a fire in a flat. After 'quickly assessing the situation' the fire team gained entry to the build and resolved the situation before anyone was seriously injured.

While the team was clearing up their equipment, they received another call about an unsafe structure in Earnley. By the time the fire service arrived, however, the danger had been alleviated.