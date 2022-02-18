Police close off an area of Hastings town centre after scaffolding boards fall off building SUS-220218-150124001

Storm Eunice: Police close off area of Hastings town centre because of falling scaffolding

Police have closed off an area of Hastings town centre as violent winds from Storm Eunice caused scaffolding boards to fall on the pavement below.

By Alex Watts
Friday, 18th February 2022, 3:18 pm

Officers cordoned off the junction of Havelock Road and Cornwallis Terrace after scaffolding boards and debris fell from Queensbury House. A Hastings fire crew was also at the scene.

Storm Eunice latest: Live updates from around Hastings

Motorists and pedestrians trying to get to Hastings railway station and nearby roads were told to find another route.

Emergency services warned people to stay away from the sea in the Hastings area as Storm Eunice gathered strength. A spokesperson for Hastings Lifeboat warned that Hastings has been upgraded to a “rare red warning for wind”. “The expectation is for damage to buildings, power lines brought down, transport delays and cancellations, and large waves and beach material being thrown onto seafront areas,” they said.

There were flood warnings in place in Hastings, St Leonards, and between Fairlight and Dungeness as powerful waves hit the coast.

Storm Eunice: Flood warnings and alerts are issued for Sussex

1.

Police close off an area of Hastings town centre after scaffolding boards fall off building SUS-220218-150112001

Photo Sales

2.

Police close off an area of Hastings town centre after scaffolding boards fall off building SUS-220218-150135001

Photo Sales

3.

Police close off an area of Hastings town centre after scaffolding boards fall off building SUS-220218-150146001

Photo Sales

4.

Police close off an area of Hastings town centre after scaffolding boards fall off building SUS-220218-150049001

Photo Sales
HastingsPoliceStorm EuniceEmergency services
Next Page
Page 1 of 2