Storm Eunice: Police close off area of Hastings town centre because of falling scaffolding

Officers cordoned off the junction of Havelock Road and Cornwallis Terrace after scaffolding boards and debris fell from Queensbury House. A Hastings fire crew was also at the scene.

Motorists and pedestrians trying to get to Hastings railway station and nearby roads were told to find another route.

Emergency services warned people to stay away from the sea in the Hastings area as Storm Eunice gathered strength. A spokesperson for Hastings Lifeboat warned that Hastings has been upgraded to a “rare red warning for wind”. “The expectation is for damage to buildings, power lines brought down, transport delays and cancellations, and large waves and beach material being thrown onto seafront areas,” they said.

There were flood warnings in place in Hastings, St Leonards, and between Fairlight and Dungeness as powerful waves hit the coast.

