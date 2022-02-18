Storm Eunice: Rare red wind warning issued in Hastings area

A spokesperson for Hastings Lifeboat warned that Hastings has now been upgraded to a “rare red warning for wind”. “The expectation is for damage to buildings, power lines brought down, transport delays and cancellations, and large waves and beach material being thrown onto seafront areas,” they said.
There are flood warnings in place in Hastings, St Leonards, and between Fairlight and Dungeness, with powerful waves expected. Waves will be greatest around the high tide mark, between 11.15am and 1.15pm today.