The East Hill Lift was closed last week due to a landslip after Storm Henk battered the town.

The bad weather caused a minor landslip and a gorse ‘tree’ to slip on the track, which meant the railway was unable to open at the weekend.

The debris from the landslip can clearly be seen obstructing one of the running rails of the western track.

The East Hill Lift only reopened three months ago in October last year after being closed for a year for refurbishment.

The attraction, which is the steepest funicular railway in Britain, was shut for most of last year while repairs were carried out the track and carriage chassis.

The two lift chassis returned from overhaul at an engineering works in Rotherham and the wooden carriages returned early last September.

The East Hill Lift provides access to Hastings Country Park which overlooks the Old Town and Rock-a-Nore.

It was in the country park that Hastings resident John Logie Baird, the inventor of television, got the inspiration which led to his first TV experiments.

The lift also provides views over the Stade, home to the largest beach launched fishing fleet in Europe.

The cliff railway was opened in August 1902 by Hastings Borough Council.

It was originally operated on the water balance principle, and the twin towers of the upper station contained water tanks for this purpose. The line was modernised between 1973 and 1976, during which time it was converted to electric operation and new cars were provided.