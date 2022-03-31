Storrington fire extinguished: firefighters remain on scene

A WSFRS spokesperson said: “At 8:50 am this morning, we were called to reports of a house fire on Woodpecker Lane, Storrington.”
“Joint Fire Control mobilised crews from Storrington and Worthing to the scene,” they said.
“On arrival, firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire on the ground floor of the property using two high pressure hose reels and a covering jet,” they added.
The spokesperson said firefighters remain on the scene at this time and residents are urged to avoid the area for the time being so they can work safely.