Storrington fire extinguished: firefighters remain on scene

The fire that broke out at a home in Storrington this morning (Thursday, March 31) has been extinguished, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said.

By Lawrence Smith
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 11:53 am

A WSFRS spokesperson said: “At 8:50 am this morning, we were called to reports of a house fire on Woodpecker Lane, Storrington.”

“Joint Fire Control mobilised crews from Storrington and Worthing to the scene,” they said.

“On arrival, firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire on the ground floor of the property using two high pressure hose reels and a covering jet,” they added.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said the Storrington fire has been extinguished.

The spokesperson said firefighters remain on the scene at this time and residents are urged to avoid the area for the time being so they can work safely.

