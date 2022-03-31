Storrington fire extinguished: firefighters remain on scene

A WSFRS spokesperson said: “At 8:50 am this morning, we were called to reports of a house fire on Woodpecker Lane, Storrington.”

“Joint Fire Control mobilised crews from Storrington and Worthing to the scene,” they said.

“On arrival, firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire on the ground floor of the property using two high pressure hose reels and a covering jet,” they added.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said the Storrington fire has been extinguished.