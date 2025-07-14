Stradivarius Piano Trio returns to the Festival of Chichester

Celebrating ten years of its name this year, the Stradivarius Piano Trio is delighted to return to the Festival of Chichester.

On Sunday, July 20 at 7pm, they will be offering Music Inspired by Art Inspired by Music, at Great Ballard, Eartham, PO18 0LR, with tickets £35 from The Novium.

Internationally acclaimed musicians Andrew Bernardi, Maria Marchant and Jonathan Few are offering a programme of music inspired by the art of Michael Joseph who will himself be present. You are invited to enjoy it all with a glass of Nyetimber bubbles in a lovely old Regency house redesigned by Edwin Lutyens at the turn of the last century.

Andrew said: “I have known Michael for 25 years at least. Michael is the most extraordinary artist. His art started with the house that he renovated. His art brings people together as we do through music. He is a sculptor and an artist. I taught his son and after one of the lessons Michael rang me up and said that he had a present for me. The present was a picture of myself playing the violin, very, very abstract in a beautiful frame. And then I discovered that he'd done this with other musicians. When they were not aware, he had painted what they represented for him, and then he started picking out pieces of music that he loved. He's got this whole series of paintings inspired by music and musicians.”

Michael and his art will be present at the concert.

As Andrew says: “I'm all about people. I'm all about music that brings people together and that’s what Michael’s art does. It will be great to see him there just as it will be great to play with Maria and Jonathan, just as it will be great to see Sue Jay who owns Great Ballard. She has transformed the landscape of our county by supporting children that really need help. She is a massive patron of the arts – an exceptional patron, an exceptional person and an exceptional educator.”

This year the Stradivarius Piano Trio are celebrating their tenth year under the name though they have been playing together for about 12 years: “It is more than a pleasure. Right from the beginning we have all felt that this was unique, a really special combination of friendship and community and music. It is the power of a relationship that you just can't invent. It is authentic. We are able to communicate in a way that very few musicians can. It is not something that you can manufacture. It's just the way that we are with each other. And it is going really well. We are in great demand as a trio. We have been very busy and we have truly got an international reputation.”