Strictly favourites hit the stage in Eastbourne

The Return Of The Legends brings Strictly favourites Brendan, James, Pasha, Vincent and Ian to Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre on Thursday, September 18 at 7.30pm.

A spokesman said: “September can only mean Strictly fever is once again set to grip the nation and if you can’t wait for the TV show to get started, or want to experience the glamour and glorious dance routines live without trekking to the studios, whet your appetite with legends Brendan Cole, James Jordan, Pasha Kovalev, Vincent Simone and Ian Waite in The Return of The Legends as they sashay onto the Congress Theatre stage, September 18 for one night only.

“It was a wonder no one thought of it before. All household names, all Strictly favourites, all kings of the ballroom, yet before last year’s Legends of the Dance Floor tour Brendan, James, Pasha, Vincent and Ian had never performed together as professionals on one stage – but from the moment the tour was announced it quickly became the hottest dance show ticket in town. To meet phenomenal demand, all five stars will reunite this year for The Return of The Legends tour and it is going to be twice as big for 2025.

“Amongst their countless Strictly highlights, Vincent mesmerised with his tango moves, Pasha appeared in three finals (winning one), Ian dazzled with his Pasa Doble, James’s ballroom skills and larger-than-life personality made him a Saturday night favourite and Brendan, of course, never shied away from telling the judges what he really thought whilst remaining one of the show’s most popular pros.

“Now, performing world-class Latin, ballroom, tango, rumba and so much more, the Strictly legends are coming to a theatre near you, with Brendan, James, Pasha, Vincent and Ian promising to share more stories from their illustrious careers and paying tribute to their dance icons, while never failing to remind us exactly why they became our Legends of The Dance Floor!”

Tickets from £35.50. eastbournetheatres.co.uk or 01323 412000.

James Jordan said: “Last year’s Legends tour was a life-changing experience, reigniting a passion for dance I thought was lost. The energy, artistry, and camaraderie reminded me why I fell in love with dance. I’m deeply grateful to the exceptional team and talent behind it. I can’t wait to bring that same energy and legacy to new audiences on the upcoming tour.”

Brendan Cole added: “I’m so happy that all five of us are returning for the new Return Of The Legends show this year. The success of last year’s tour was a wonderful experience to be a part of – and it’s hugely exciting to be able to bring the show to so many more towns and cities across the UK.”

Pasha Kovalev said: “Working with my best friends on the Legends of The Dance show was such a joy. We gave it everything, so to see the audiences’ reaction in sold-out theatres night after night...it doesn’t get better than that. See you there.”

Vincent Simone added: “This year’s Return of The Legends tour promises to be the most magical evening, with brand new stories and more incredible choreography. And, don’t forget, out of all the Legends, I’m the best!”