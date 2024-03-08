Student Immy and Halrequins pass Saracens test

Collyer’s Immy Sellings recently starred for Harlequins Centre of Excellence as they defeated Saracens 43-17 at the StoneX Stadium.
By Becky BournContributor
Published 8th Mar 2024, 11:38 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Collyer’s Head of Sports Academy, John Burroughs, was delighted: “Immy has worked incredibly hard to harness her exceptional rugby talent to be selected this season for the Quins’ Centre of Excellence programme.

"This is a key pathway to Harlequins first team squad. We are hugely proud of Immy’s success!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Back-rower Immy plays for club side Dorking RFC, and prior to Collyer’s attended Millais School in Horsham.

Burroughs added: “Sport at Collyer’s goes from strength to strength as the academies continue to attract elite athletes from across the region and internationally.”

Related topics:Millais school