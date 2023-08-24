Students and staff at Brighton Aldridge Community Academy celebrate GCSE achievements

Brighton and Hove Secondary Headteachers are jointly celebrating the achievements of their students. Schools have worked in partnership, closely and collaboratively, to ensure that every child in the city has access to a good education and is able to make strong progress. Taking collective responsibility for a set of exam results that reflect great levels of attainment and achievement across all schools in Brighton and Hove, today’s results reflect the hard work and tenacity of a fantastic group of students. This unerring commitment from all schools delivers joint practice development and partnership for the benefit of every young person in the city. Headteachers across Brighton and Hove are extremely proud of the ‘Class of 2023' and wish them all the very best for the future.

A few of the standout achievements from students at BACA this year include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Aadil Hossain, who achieved seven grade 9s in Biology, Chemistry, History, English Literature, Maths, Physics and Further Maths, three grade 8s in DT, English Language and Computer Science.

Jack Davies and BACA students

● Calissa Chapple, who achieved six grade 9s in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Geography, Art and English Literature, a grade 8 in English Language, and a grade 7 in Maths.

● Erica Quartey, who achieved two grade 9s in English Literature and Geography, six grade 8s in Further Maths, Maths, DT, Chemistry, Biology and English Language and two grade 7s in French and Physics.

These results provide an incredible foundation for the next step in each student’s educational journey, as they go on to study A Levels, T Levels or BTECs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Davies, Principal at Brighton Aldridge Community Academy, said: “It's been fantastic to see our students opening their results today and I want to say a huge well done to everyone at Brighton Aldridge Community Academy. Our students have worked incredibly hard towards their exams and should be so proud of what they have achieved – we certainly are.

Jack Davies and Aadil

“I am confident they will go on to achieve great things.”

Mason, a student at BACA, said: “Thank you to all my teachers that have supported me throughout my journey at BACA, I am forever grateful.”