Students celebrate Christmas with Crowborough care home
Under the thoughtful organisation of Ms Phillips, Head of KS3 English, and Ms Richardson, Head of Personal Development, thirteen Beacon Academy students from all year groups visited the care home - which provides residential, nursing and dementia care for older people - to share festive stories, poems, handmade cards, and delightful music, turning the visit into a joyful celebration of the season.
The school’s performing arts technician, Mr Broad, with his guitar in hand, played enchanting festive tunes and staff, students and residents enjoyed a singalong that filled the air with merriment. More fun continued with Year 8 student, Noah, who had brought along his deck of cards to play with card sharp resident, Patrick.
Lisa Phillips, from Heather View Care Home, said: “Residents thoroughly enjoyed the visit from your students today as did we. The interactions were wonderful to see, and it appeared to be a rewarding and valuable experience for all concerned.”
Ms Phillips commented, “This heartening experience not only brightened the spirits of the residents at Heather View but also showcased the kindness and warmth of Beacon Academy students. It was a lovely opportunity for our school community to come together and make a positive impact beyond the classroom. As we approach the festive season, let’s carry this spirit of compassion and community into our celebrations, remembering the joy that comes from sharing with others.”
Due to the large number of student volunteers, Beacon Academy continues to plan future visits to the care home in 2024.