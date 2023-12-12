Students celebrate Christmas with Crowborough community

Beacon Academy students delivered an outstanding evening of festive musical performances for the local community at All Saints Church, in Crowborough on Monday 11 December.

Fellow students and their families, Beacon Academy staff and trustees joined community members including local town and county councillors and special guests from Crowborough Foodbank, Crowborough Hygiene Bank and Waitrose Crowborough to enjoy a variety of wonderful performances from talented students in Years 7 – 12.

The programme featured a wide range of readings and accomplished vocal and instrumental solos, as well as group performances. Rousing carols were sung by the entire congregation, and students performed an impressive series of traditional and contemporary pieces, ranging from Ukrainian Bell Carol to Last Christmas. All Saints Associate Minister, Adam Thrift, gave an address focusing on peace at Christmas time.

Mr Cryle, Music Teacher at Beacon Academy said, “The Music department was very pleased to welcome friends, both old and new, to enjoy an evening of music and celebration in All Saints Church. It was wonderful to showcase the hard work of our students, who were excited to perform to an audience, in a beautiful venue. I would like to thank everyone who came to watch, as well as All Saints Church, Waitrose Crowborough and those who helped from behind the scenes to make this event possible. We hope you have a wonderful Christmas.”

Beacon Academy students performed a range of traditional and contemporary pieces

The audience enjoyed mince pies and stained-glass window biscuits baked by Year 10 Beacon Academy students thanks to a donation by Waitrose, Crowborough as a retiring collection for Crowborough Foodbank and Hygiene Bank was circulated. A total of £157.10 was generously donated and will be added to the total raised via ParentPay for the school’s non-uniform event in aid of the two charities on the final day of term.

Crowborough Deputy Mayor, Cllr Natalie Whittle, commented: “My family and I were delighted to attend this year’s carol service. It was wonderful to see the amazing young people of the town performing with such enthusiasm and such heart. The staff supporting these young people in their endeavours deserve special praise and their hard work has clearly paid dividends. I would also like to pass on my thanks to those who baked the delightful Christmas treats which were so professionally presented. Overall, it was a magnificent evening and I was so grateful to be invited. Happy Christmas and a wonderful 2024 to everyone.”

Louise Harrington, President of Crowborough and District Chamber of Commerce, added, “It was so lovely to see the Beacon students singing and playing their musical instruments in the carol concert. They are a very talented bunch and put on a fantastic festive show, they should be very proud of themselves! Thank you to the staff, sponsors and helpers who made it happen.”