Students support Crowborough Foodbank and Hygiene Bank
A total of £942.10 was donated via ParentPay and has been shared between the two charities this term. This week, members of the school’s newly appointed Student Leadership Team, Harvey and Thomas, presented representatives of the charities with the cheques.
Crowborough Foodbank and Crowborough Hygiene Bank work in partnership to distribute emergency food supplies and essential items to local families and individuals struggling in extreme poverty.
Crowborough Hygiene Bank distributes items to a network of community organisations and services, including Baby2Baby & Beyond who support families with babies and children up to the age of 16 years old.
Beacon Academy is grateful for the kindness and generosity of their students, families and staff, particularly at this difficult time.
To find out more about how to support the charities, please visit https://crowborough.foodbank.org.uk/ and https://thehygienebank.com/give-products/east-sussex/.