Stunning light and sound display in Chichester Cathedral

A stunning light and sound display will give you the chance to enjoy Chichester Cathedral in a way you will never have enjoyed it before.

Luxmuralis’s immersive installation will conclude Chichester Cathedral’s 950th anniversary celebrations, illuminating the Cathedral’s iconic architecture from October 24-31.

It will feature 30,000 images from the Cathedral’s archive, weaving together centuries of history into a stunning display that honours the Cathedral’s rich heritage while celebrating its role in the present day.

Artist Peter Walker and composer David Harper, the creative duo behind Luxmuralis, are leading the project. Peter previously collaborated with Chichester Cathedral on the Peace Doves exhibition in autumn 2023. Peter now returns promising something truly special.

“The cathedral already knew the range of work that we do and being a sculptor and an installation artist we have been working as Luxmuralis doing sound and light installations for around ten years.

“But this is the first in Chichester. We were talking to them for a while about this concept to make a bespoke artwork for the cathedral's 950th anniversary. We do a lot of work with touring fine art, but this was different, a bespoke piece in a specific location for a one-off specific moment. The idea was that we use the materials in the archives at the cathedral and from that create a fine art work that brings to life those items without creating artifice or making them into animations. It is all about fine art. Most installations are about animations or illustrations, but this is about making fine art.

“We asked the cathedral to send us as many images as they could. This is not a documentary. It is not a film or a story or a narrative. It is about creating an atmosphere with a really beautifully-lit experience. We have taken sections of the archive and arranged them into different light installations as you go around the building. Depending how fast you want to go, it can take between 30 minutes to 60 minutes, and pretty much every inch of the building will be lit.

“We have taken elements of the collection and evolved them into chapters. One is about the stained glass. Another is about the written word. The final piece in the nave is a 360-degree fully immersive experience. It brings it all together in a spectacular celebratory experience. It is all very site specific, and we are the only people in the world that use this technique. You walk through multiple sound and light pieces and it's like you are walking through the artwork. You are part of it. It is bright and beautiful but it is also very poignant.”

As for the effect it will have on us: “I try not to be prescriptive. We don’t say how we want you to feel, but the point is that it is open to anybody of any background and any age, and it is about the uniqueness of this building. All cathedrals are different and we work in a different way wherever we go. The architecture is always different and the scale is always different. Every cathedral has a unique quality but I think Chichester feels very approachable. The individual areas are really beautiful and the building is already adorned with beautiful artworks. It is a place where art is really imbued into the building. The nave is absolutely beautiful and remarkable and I think it is going to be really special to have the sound and light there.”

Running each evening from 5pm to 8.30pm, Luxmaralis is a ticketed event inviting visitors of all ages to step into a multisensory journey through nine and a half centuries of history.