Stunning Sussex garden to host summer charity event on Wednesday 16 August 2023

Bates Green Garden is opening its doors and inviting people of all ages to enjoy coffee and cake, and an afternoon tea, in support of an Eastbourne-based educational charity.The stunning Sussex garden will host this relaxed, family-friendly event on Wednesday 16 August 2023 between 10am and 4pm.
By Bryn MabeyContributor
Published 1st Aug 2023, 09:12 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 09:13 BST

Visitors will be treated to an exclusive look inside the tranquil 1.5-acre garden which surrounds the farmhouse, then choose from a delicious selection of sweet and savoury options in the Barn Cafe.

Attendees can talk to the owner and staff to get tips and inspiration for their own gardens, and children can enjoy colouring activities in the café.

The event is being held in support of UCEP, a charity with its roots in Eastbourne and which supports children in West Africa into educational opportunities they could not otherwise access.

Bates Green GardenBates Green Garden
Bates Green Garden

Bates Green Garden are donating all entry fees to the charity, so attending will mean visitors will be giving their much-needed support to the charity.

Entry costs £7 per adult and £3.50 per child (under threes are free). Members of the Royal Horticultural Society and BBC Gardeners World card holders can gain free entry, while Sussex Wildlife Trust members are eligible for 2-4-1 entry.

All children must be supervised.

Find the gardens at Bates Green Farm, Tye Hill Road Arlington, Polegate East Sussex, BN26 6SH.

For more information visit batesgreengarden.co.uk

To find out about the charity being supported, visit ucepcommunity.org

