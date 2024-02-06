Success as Worthing College hosts first Business Fair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fair, held on Tuesday 30 January, hosted local businesses including Rolls Royce, HSBC, VPI, Bennett Griffin and Carpenter Box – all showcasing opportunities and apprenticeships available to students once they have completed their studies.

Helena Thomas, Principal of Worthing College, said: “It’s absolutely crucial for our students to see the opportunities that are available to them and the careers they could enjoy after college.

“We were overjoyed to see so many companies support this inaugural event. Our students were so enthusiastic and really enjoyed finding out what their futures could hold.

“It was also important for us, as a college, to have the chance to speak to our local employers and hear their stories and what they are looking for in terms of skills training for their future workforce to help inform our curriculum. Our thanks to everyone who joined us.”

Local independent businesses such as Piglet’s Pantry and VPI quickly became surrounded by students interested in information, while being handed brownies, cakes and cookies.

A spokesperson from Piglet’s Pantry said: "We have been around for 13 years. We are a local producer of bakery products from sweet and savoury. The owner is a massive Brighton fan and asked if she could make pies during one of the games. She sold 8,000 pies during one game and the rest is history.

"We created a website during lockdown and started selling cookies, brownies and afternoon teas and now we have two sides to the business where we sell bespoke cakes and cookies, and our wholesale, where we work with premiership football grounds."

Jamie from VPI added: "We're a power generation asset. We own, operate and maintain five power generation assets across England and there's currently one in development in Ireland. We provide around 5 per cent of the UK's power.

"We're here because we're recruiting an operations engineering apprentice starting in September 2024 at Shoreham Power Station."

The event aimed to inform and encourage students to think about their next step out of college, while answering questions about the business and how to apply.

Trainee solicitor Hasmah Mok from Bennett Griffin said: “We're here looking to speak to students who are interested in law so we can help them out and talk about the process because we know it can be quite daunting. We work on all areas of law, except criminal."