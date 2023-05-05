Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
1 hour ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
1 hour ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
5 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
5 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
8 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses

Summer activity weekend for young people in Hailsham

Young people from Hailsham are set to enjoy an Activity Weekend taking place at the PGL Centre in Windmill Hill this summer, an event organised by Hailsham Youth Service.

By Terry HallContributor
Published 5th May 2023, 14:42 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 14:43 BST
Activities at the PGL CentreActivities at the PGL Centre
Activities at the PGL Centre

Scheduled to take place from Friday June 2 to Sunday June 4, young people will be able to pack in as many activities as they can during their weekend stay at the centre, including climbing, trapeze, zip wire, All Aboard, as well as problem-solving and team-building skills.

"The PGL Activity Weekend has been a tremendous success in recent years and this summer's event will be no exception," said Andy Joyes, Youth Service Manager at Hailsham Town Council. "All the young people who attended enjoyed the activities and the opportunities to come out of their comfort zones and try new things."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The youth service team also enjoy the opportunities to take part in activities too, plus young people get over their fear of heights and build their confidence, accomplishing many things during these activity weekends."

Most Popular

Town Clerk John Harrison commented: "Young people always look forward to various outings which make up part of Hailsham Youth Service's provision, and are always keen to take advantage of the many opportunities being offered by our youth worker team.”

"It is a great achievement that Hailsham Town Council, Hailsham Youth Service and project partners have, with the upcoming PGL Activity Weekend, come together to give young people another opportunity to engage in really exciting recreational activities."

Related topics:HailshamJohn Harrison