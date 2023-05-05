Summer activity weekend for young people in Hailsham

Young people from Hailsham are set to enjoy an Activity Weekend taking place at the PGL Centre in Windmill Hill this summer, an event organised by Hailsham Youth Service.

Activities at the PGL Centre

Scheduled to take place from Friday June 2 to Sunday June 4, young people will be able to pack in as many activities as they can during their weekend stay at the centre, including climbing, trapeze, zip wire, All Aboard, as well as problem-solving and team-building skills.

"The PGL Activity Weekend has been a tremendous success in recent years and this summer's event will be no exception," said Andy Joyes, Youth Service Manager at Hailsham Town Council. "All the young people who attended enjoyed the activities and the opportunities to come out of their comfort zones and try new things."

"The youth service team also enjoy the opportunities to take part in activities too, plus young people get over their fear of heights and build their confidence, accomplishing many things during these activity weekends."

Town Clerk John Harrison commented: "Young people always look forward to various outings which make up part of Hailsham Youth Service's provision, and are always keen to take advantage of the many opportunities being offered by our youth worker team.”