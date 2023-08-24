Summer celebration for Q Hair & Beauty

Each year, Q Hair and Beauty hold a special event to celebrate the salon’s achievements over the past year.The QFest has become a very important occasion and this summer’s paid special tribute to a sensational year of attainments for its teams and their newly deployed, now award-winning, education and training platform.

Since opening its doors over five decades ago by owner Anthony Barnes-Smith, Q has been Chichester’s leading salon group, winning numerous prestigious awards. The latest came with perfect timing, Q winning the top title of Education Salon of the Year at the SB AWARDS recently.

QFest 2023, now the much-anticipated annual gathering, took place on Sunday, August 13, at local luxury boutique, Harbour Hotel, Chichester, attended by the teams of the three-strong salon group.

Following on from previous years, special guests were welcomed, with a full schedule for the day. Kicking off the agenda was Phil Packer MBE, founder and non- paid CEO of BRIT Challenge (British Inspiration Trust) which unites young adults through their initiatives.

Special Recognition 2023 –Kain Lawrence, James Hancock, Dawn Lawrence.

Peter Tobolski presented a know-how on brand K18 and then Viv Mills detailed her life journey, injured in the line of duty yet making headlines in inspiring younger people with her story and ability to rebound.

To conclude, Q veteran Danny Benson, now owner of his own successful business, Mint Hair & Beauty, Twickenham, led the team through his career with some memorable stories backed by a warmly recounted photo reel of his journey.

Awards were presented to current team members for their hard work and commitment.

Then it was time to switch into party mode and celebrate everyone’s success from the past 12 months with a DJ, dancing and plenty of cocktails.

Team Choice Award Winners Lisa Cody and Lewis Albon

“Celebrating our hard work has become standard for us at Q Hair & Beauty. With lots of achievements, personal career goals getting hit, business growth powering up, but above it all, making further memories for all of us in 2023,” said managing director, Dawn Lawrence.

Award winners:Most improved Stylist 2023 – Lily Martyn

Most Improved Beauty Therapist 2023 – Hannah Long

Stylist of the Year 2023 – Alex Cohen

Therapist of the Year 2023 – Sarah Wiffen

Apprentice of the Year 2023 – Zach Westlake

Highest Performer of the Year 2023 – A Tie - Natasha Lee & Stefano Sbuttoni

Colour Specialist of the Year 2023 - Stefano Sbuttoni

Team Member of the Year – Lewis Albon

Special Recognition 2023 – James Hancock

Team Choice award 2023 – Lewis Albon, Lisa Cody & Zach Westlake – a TIE!