Summer craft drinks festival to fundraise for new rugby clubhouse

This July a new summer festival is being held to celebrate the best of craft brewing in Sussex and raise money for a new Clubhouse for Haywards Heath Rugby Club (HHRFC).

Bestens Brewery, based in Scaynes Hill, has gathered their friends from across the Sussex craft alcohol industry to hold “Schools Out for Summer Fest 2023”. The festival held at Whiteman’s Green in Cuckfield will feature local bands and musicians as well as a selection of local food trucks catering for all tastes.

A first for mid-sussex’s craft drinks industry, breweries are joining together with a vineyard and gin producer to give local people a taste of the best drinks the area has to offer. Bestens will be joined by Heathen Brewers from Haywards Heath and North Garden Brewery in Brighton. While, non-beer lovers will have award winning Sussex wines from Bluebell Vineyard, artisan spirits from Brighton Gin and an alcohol-free bar to choose from.

Funds raised through ticket sales for the event will go towards paying for the construction of a new Clubhouse for Haywards Heath Rugby Club, which expects to begin construction in the next 12 months.

Paul Swaffield, Founder of Bestens Brewery said: “I joined HHRFC as a player when I was just ten years old, and over the following nine years I made friends for life. The club is a huge part of the local community, and we are honoured to be able to help them achieve their goals. What better way to support an import local institution, than by just coming and having a great time with fantastic local drinks, food & entertainment. It’s really exciting to be making such an incredible line-up of local craft drinks available to people all in one place.”