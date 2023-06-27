Summer fair raises vital funds for Arundel school

Arundel Church of England School held their summer fair on June 17 and raised a huge £5601 in profit which will go directly into supporting children at the school.

Fun at the fair

They paid tribute to the fantastic team of volunteers who manned stalls and helped the day run smoothly.

The fair welcomed parents, children, neighbours and the wider community to join in with pony rides, a tombola, Punch and Judy, popcorn and candy floss, and traditional fairground games, plus much more.

Entertainment included the school’s Irish Dancers led by Sarah Manning, Wanadoo Streetdance and local band Stay Classy.

They were joined on the day by local businesses and organisations including the Greenpower Goblin Cars team, Arundel Women’s Institute, Arundel Lido, Little Birds Forest Nursery, Pathway Football, Wirral Camp popcorn and candy floss machines, Arundel Gin, JC Sports, Pony Parties, Smart Games, Keep Me Breathing charity, Benjamin Hasker’s Punch and Judy, Jumping Jacks Inflatables, T&M Ices and Harrie’s Coffee.

The day was sponsored by the Norfolk Estate, Peach Carpentry and Simms Williams. Charcoal was donated by Stubbs Copse Wood Yard, Crossbush, beer from the Black Rabbit, Arundel, and rolls from Warburtons. Local supermarkets including Morrisons, Littlehampton and Asda, Ferring also donated food and drink for the day.

The raffle, which raised a whopping £1300, included fantastic prizes, all generously donated from businesses including; the Aldingbourne Country Centre, Arundel Castle, the Arundel Gardener, Arundel Lido, Arundel Post Office, Bailiffscourt Hotel, Belinda’s Tea Room, Brooklands Barn, Big Potato Games, Butlers, Arundel, The Black Rabbit, Chichester Golf Club, China Palace, Goodwood, Little Street, Fauna Brewery, Flip-out Chichester, Folkington’s, Labour of Love Vintage florist, Midpines, Morgans of Harrogate, Mud and Bloom, the Norfolk Arms, Paradise Park, Pots and Posies, Arundel, Royal Pavilion, Brighton, Splash Point, Worthing, Sussex County Cricket, Sussex Prairie Gardens, Sussex Skin Retreat, Teamsport Indoor Karting, Treasure Trails, Wakehurst, RHS Wisley, The White Swan, Arundel and Arundel Wetlands Centre.

