Summer highlights at Borde Hill, West Sussex - includes gin festival and music

Summer is a fantastic time to visit Borde Hill, the Grade II* listed Garden set within 383 acres of heritage parkland, renowned as ‘a Plant Hunter’s Paradise’. With a rich calendar of curated events throughout the season, there’s something for garden enthusiasts, culture lovers and families alike, and all under an hour from London and just 20 minutes from Brighton.

Jay Robin's Rose Garden at Borde Hill

Sussex Gin Festival: (Saturday July 8, 12pm-9pm) back at Borde Hill for the fourth year running, promises to provide the ultimate celebration of independent Sussex, British, and worldwide gin distillers. As the UK’s biggest gin festival, visitors will be spoiled for choice, with captivating food demonstrations, celebrity chefs and on-stage entertainment, including headline act Symphonic Ibiza. Visitors can get festival ready by creating a boho inspired flower crown during pre-bookable workshops taking place in the Garden at 11am and 2pm.

Music: For music lovers, Britain’s leading outdoor touring company, Opera Brava, will stage two open-air operas on the 21st and 22nd of July. Starting with La Bohème by Puccini followed by La Traviata by Verdi, these romantic love stories will be performed against the magical backdrop of the Elizabethan Mansion House. Borde Hill’s popular Music In The Garden afternoons are also set to return on select Sundays throughout the summer.

Family Activities: Borde Hill’s popular Kids Summer Trail will take place every day from 22nd July to the 3rd September. Three to eight year olds can play musical instruments while following the Woodland story trail of Rufus and his ‘Band of Bears’ as they prepare to enter a music contest. Families can also visit the Adventure Playground which is located within the Garden and included in the admission price.

The Sussex Gin Festival at Borde Hill

Family Theatre: Bookings are now open for the long-awaited open-air performance of ‘Bad Dad’ by David Walliams, on 11th of August. Families can bring their own picnic or purchase refreshments, and will be given entry to the Garden and Adventure Playground from 3pm at no extra cost.

Art: Finally, Borde Hill’s summer exhibition ‘The Sussex Artists – Paintings Inspired by Nature’ will take place in the Victorian Glasshouse from 1st July – 30th September, where visitors can discover paintings by four local artists themed around the beauty of nature and the countryside, and the feelings they evoke within us.

Borde Hill Garden, Borde Hill Lane, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, RH16 1XP

A summer event at Borde Hill

