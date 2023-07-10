Summer holiday fun coming up for young people in Hailsham

Young people in Hailsham can enjoy a wide range of activities throughout the summer break, courtesy of Hailsham Youth Service.

The Town Council's youth service team has organised a varied line-up of outdoor activities designed to liven up the summer holidays, running from 24th July to 1st September and including football, basketball, volleyball, tennis, badminton, frisbee, outdoor board games and more.

Activities provided for young people (school years 5, 6, 7 and 8) and encouraging them to get out, have fun and make new friends, will take place at various locations including Hailsham Country Park, the Maurice Thornton Playing Field, Hellingly Community Hub and the playing field in Brunel Drive.

The activity location schedule is as follows:

MONDAYS:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

24th July/7th August/14th August/23rd August - Brunel Drive playing field (adjacent to James West Community Centre).

TUESDAYS:

25th July/8th August/22nd August - Brunel Drive playing field.

1st July/15th July/29th July - Hailsham Country Park, Gleneagles Drive.

WEDNESDAYS:

26th July/2nd August/9th August/16th August/23rd August/30th August - Community Hub, The Drive, Hellingly.

THURSDAYS:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

27th July/3rd August/10th August/17th August/24th August - Maurice Thornton Playing Field, Orion Close.

FRIDAYS:

28th July/4th August/11th August/18th August/25th August/1st September - Maurice Thornton Playing Field.

Hailsham Youth Service's centres, the Square Youth Cafe, Hellingly Youth Hub, Monday Youth Hub and Eastside Youth Hub, will remain open throughout the summer holidays, except for the afternoon sessions at the Square Youth Cafe, which will be reinstated in September. Friday Night Project activity sessions will close for the summer break and resume in September.

"Young people have been happy with the wide range of summer activities provided by Hailsham Youth Service in recent years, many of which were keenly anticipated," said Andy Joyes, Youth Service Manager. "We want this summer to be challenging and fun for young people and I know that those who take part in our activities enjoy them tremendously."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hailsham Youth Service aims to provide aim to provide inclusive activities for all young people, supervised by staff members to ensure their safety and well-being at all times."

Town Mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook commented: "Parents can be confident that our youth service provides a safe environment for our local young people, giving them a place to have fun, forge new friendships and stay active during the summer break. Young people always look forward to various outings which make up part of Hailsham Youth Service's provision and are always keen to take advantage of the many opportunities being offered by our youth worker team."

"The team has established a successful and ongoing service for young people in Hailsham again this year and there’s no reason for young people to find themselves bored during the summer holiday!"