BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Summer open days at ABC Animal Sanctuary

The weather was smiling down on the ABC Animal Sanctuary during their open days last weekend (September 2nd and 3rd) with plenty of activities to keep the whole family busy.
By Gillian HarrisContributor
Published 6th Sep 2023, 09:30 BST

The stars of the show were of course all the animals including pigs, goats, ducks, chickens, cats, donkeys, sheep, Shetland ponies and horses.

The popular horse parade allowed people to get up close to some of the equines and the children thoroughly enjoyed grooming Buddy and Raffles two of the sanctuary’s Shetland ponies.

There were lots of stalls selling handmade gifts, food and crafts with many people saying they were starting their Christmas shopping early! As ever the bric-a-brac was a big hit for people who like a bargain.

Everyone enjoyed relaxing in the sun with some of the delicious food options on offer, a cool drink or an ice cream and listening to live music from Bustin’ a Groove.

For the little ones, there was face painting, hook a duck (not a real one of course!), a quiz, children’s tombola, a colouring competition, a lucky dip and the chance to meet Maverick and Goose from Top Gun – the animals enjoyed seeing them too!

People come from far and wide to see the animals at the sanctuary during the open weekend and the animals loved meeting their guests just as much.

ABC Trustee Cheryl Tofield-Cook said “Although, sadly Alexandra Bastedo (Founder of the ABC Animal Sanctuary) is no longer with us we carry on her wonderful work and the sanctuary continues to go from strength to strength providing care to the animals we rescue - very much in keeping with Alex’s wishes.

Visit https://www.abcanimalsanctuary.co.uk/

ABC Animal-Sanctuary trustees (credit Alan Wright Photography)

1. ABC Animal Sanctuary open weekend

ABC Animal-Sanctuary trustees (credit Alan Wright Photography) Photo: Alan Wright

Animal sanctuary's open weekend (Credit: ABC)

2. ABC Animal Sanctuary open weekend

Animal sanctuary's open weekend (Credit: ABC) Photo: o3p

Horse parade (Credit: ABC)

3. ABC Animal Sanctuary open weekend

Horse parade (Credit: ABC) Photo: o3p

Cats relax on the bench (Credit: ABC)

4. ABC Animal Sanctuary open weekend

Cats relax on the bench (Credit: ABC) Photo: o3p

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PeopleShetland