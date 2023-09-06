The weather was smiling down on the ABC Animal Sanctuary during their open days last weekend (September 2nd and 3rd) with plenty of activities to keep the whole family busy.

The stars of the show were of course all the animals including pigs, goats, ducks, chickens, cats, donkeys, sheep, Shetland ponies and horses.

The popular horse parade allowed people to get up close to some of the equines and the children thoroughly enjoyed grooming Buddy and Raffles two of the sanctuary’s Shetland ponies.

There were lots of stalls selling handmade gifts, food and crafts with many people saying they were starting their Christmas shopping early! As ever the bric-a-brac was a big hit for people who like a bargain.

Everyone enjoyed relaxing in the sun with some of the delicious food options on offer, a cool drink or an ice cream and listening to live music from Bustin’ a Groove.

For the little ones, there was face painting, hook a duck (not a real one of course!), a quiz, children’s tombola, a colouring competition, a lucky dip and the chance to meet Maverick and Goose from Top Gun – the animals enjoyed seeing them too!

People come from far and wide to see the animals at the sanctuary during the open weekend and the animals loved meeting their guests just as much.

ABC Trustee Cheryl Tofield-Cook said “Although, sadly Alexandra Bastedo (Founder of the ABC Animal Sanctuary) is no longer with us we carry on her wonderful work and the sanctuary continues to go from strength to strength providing care to the animals we rescue - very much in keeping with Alex’s wishes.

