Sun shone brightly on the 77th Heathfield Agricultural Show

With five showing rings packed full of displays and event classes there really was something for everyone.

The headline display in the main ring was the IMPS Motorcycle Display Team who delighted the crowds with their dare devil acrobatics, including jumping over vehicles and through flames; astonishing as the riders’ range between 5 and 14 years of age.

The Shetland Pony Grand National thrilled onlookers with their colourful, speedy competitive riding and visitors were treated to a celebration of 60 years of the Massey Ferguson 100 series with a parade of more than 50 tractors.

Bill Gower, the Show’s Chairman commented: ‘We are proud the Show is celebrating its 77th anniversary year but it wouldn’t be possible without the continued help and commitment of the volunteer committee members and ground steward volunteers and the generosity of our Sponsors. It’s remarkable how our local community pulls together every year to produce such a spectacular Show.’

IMPS Motorcycle Display Team

‘Our aim has always been to showcase and support local farming and agriculture and this is still very evident today with the varied livestock competition classes and a healthy support for our equine class section. The Education section jointly organised by Plumpton Agricultural college, The Young Farmers and South Brockwells Farm helps to introduce young people to farming and agriculture and is always a popular area of the Show’.

‘This year we were pleased to launch the Flower Hub, an area dedicated to sustainable, seasonal floristry, local flower and seed farmers and associated sustainable products. It looked stunning with many complimentary comments including ‘it looked as good as anything at Chelsea’ - such an accolade for the organisers and exhibitors.’

With all the trade stands, food and beverage concessions, agricultural machinery displays, mini beer festival, side shows including falconry, dog agility and terrier racing a fairground and more, the Show once again lived up to its reputation and award-winning title of the Best One Day Agricultural Show in Sussex.

‘As a not-for-profit organisation, the Show will be making donations to the local organisations and groups who helped us on Show Day by putting forward volunteers, I would like to thank you all for helping to make the day enjoyable and safe for all.’ added Bill Gower, the Show’s Chairman.