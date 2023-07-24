Sunflowers return to Bignor Roman Villa

Now in its fourth year, maze owners’ husband and wife team William and Lisa Tupper reached out to the local Primary school, in the nearby village of Bury, in search of a design for this year’s maze. A competition was set up across the whole school with entries from children ranging from reception through to year six. Mr Moore, Head teacher of Bury CE Primary School, explained “We are always very happy to help the local community, so when Bignor Roman Villa approached us to design their new maze design, we did not hesitate. The children loved putting their knowledge of the local area into their designs and thoroughly enjoyed the whole experience. We are all very excited to see the winning design become a reality.”

The farm received 70 entries in total “We had an amazing response to our competition, the designs varied greatly but were all impressive. It did however make the task of selecting a winner incredibly difficult” said William Tupper. It may have been difficult, but a winner was selected, the successful entry was designed by nine-year-old Esmae. Esmae’s design has now been plotted and drilled in a 12-acre field adjacent to the beautiful Bignor Roman Villa. “We are happy to report that the sunflowers are coming along very nicely” Added Lisa Tupper, Manager of Bignor Roman Villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the penultimate day of the summer term, as an end-of-term treat, all the children from Bury School were invited to Bignor Roman Villa to explore Esmae’s winning sunflower maze (a special sneak preview before the public have access). In small teams of all ages, the children all created their own flags as they worked to find the centre of the maze.

The winning maze design for 2023

After they completed the maze, the children along with their staff, returned to school via a beautiful 2-and-a-half-mile walk.

The Bignor Sunflower Maze will be open daily from Tuesday 1st August through to Monday 28th August, at Bignor Roman Villa, near Pulborough, RH20 1PH.

£5.00 person (under 5s free)