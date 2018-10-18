‘Super cheeky’ monkeys at Drusillas Park given names

Two baby monkeys at Drusillas Park have been given names following a public competition.

The attraction, near Alfriston, launched a contest on October 5 asking for suggestions as to what the baby cotton-top tamarin twins should be called.

Michelle Parker’s suggestion Trick and Treat has been announced as the winning entry.

Drusillas Park says it received some 500 submissions in the competition, which closed last Friday and had the brief that the names should pair well and be gender neutral.

Other entries included Toffee and Apple, Mish and Mash, Peak and Boo, and Pumpkin and Spice.

Head keeper Mark Kenward, said, “We are thrilled with the new names Michelle has picked out for our cotton-top twins.

“They are very fitting names as these little monkeys are super cheeky and were born just before Halloween. We can’t wait to tell the duo their names.”

Trick and Treat were born at the zoo to Mum, Florencia and Dad, Pasto on September 4. It is the second set of twins Florencia and Pasto have welcomed this year.

Cotton-top tamarins are thought to be one of the most endangered primates in South America.