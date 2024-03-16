Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sainsbury’s stores nationwide, including Sussex and Surrey, have been affected by a major IT fault today (Saturday, March 16).

Card payments are not being accepted at hundreds of stores, with only cash accepted. The supermarket has also had to cancel online and click and collect orders.

It has now been revealed that Tesco has experienced IT issues – but it is understood to be a separate, unrelated fault.

Tesco has become the latest supermarket to be affected by IT issues, with the company forced to 'cancel a small number of orders'. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

A Tesco spokesperson said: “The vast majority of our online orders are being delivered as normal but due to a technical issue earlier today we have had to cancel a small number of orders. We are contacting affected customers directly, and we're really sorry for the inconvenience.”

The supermarket is still delivering the vast majority of our orders today but have had to cancel a small number due to a technical issue earlier.

This issue has affected a small proportion of orders due for delivery today. It has been resolved but has affected orders for later today. If an order was impacted, customers will receive an email to notify them.

To place a new order and view all available slots, customers can visit Tesco.com/groceries. If your order was cancelled, you will not have been charged. Shopping in store and placing orders on the app and website are not impacted.