Support and advice for the vulnerable in Crawley during the late summer heatwave
Sheltered housing residents have received the bulk of our support with all the sites provided with advice on keeping cool, signs of heat exhaustion to watch out for and the vital need to maintain body hydration.
The homelessness team, together with Crawley Open House, have also been making sure that anyone rough sleeping in Crawley has additional support by supplying water, sunscreen and taking the chance to begin the process of offering them suitable temporary accommodation.
Our Crawley Wellbeing team’s mobile unit has been supporting the officers working within sheltered housing during the September sunny spell to give more expert advice. On Thursday the unit was at Broadfield, visiting the library, community centre and Attlee House Sheltered Housing.
Next week they start in Feroners Court, which you can read more about at https://crawley.gov.uk/council-information/news-and-events/latest-news/2023/helpful-hints-healthy-home. For these events, attention also turns to gas safety and maintaining a healthy home through winter, a season which seems a long way off while temperatures hover around 30C.
Cabinet Member for Leisure and Wellbeing, Cllr Chris Mullins, said: “This uncommonly hot September weather can have some serious health implications, so making sure our sheltered housing residents and other people we care for are comfortable and safe is an important part of our work. However you spend these final days of summer, please do so safely and remember to check in on family and neighbours who might not enjoy the heat so much.”