Support for Horsham district villages with 3Rs

Right now, people in our community need to reduce costs and save money. Many money saving initiatives also benefit the environment, whether it's repairing a broken iron rather than replacing it or refilling a shampoo bottle instead of buying a new product.

Thanks to Horsham District Council’s Community Climate Fund, Sussex Green Living will be visiting and working with 10 parishes to raise awareness and understanding of the alternatives to throwing waste away with our 3Rs Roadshow which focuses on:

- Reduce waste by repairing - Reuse plastic by refilling - Recycle more

Our mobile float will visit village fetes and bespoke events focusing on Repairing, Refilling and Recycling as ways to reduce waste. We will be highlighting the problems, offering solutions and signposting residents to their nearest facilities whether it is a repair café, a refill shop or a drop-off recycling location. At some locations, we will also be offering a Pop-up Repair Café or Household and Personal Hygiene Cleaning Bottle Refill Pop-Up Shop.

Sussex Green Living Roadshow

Horsham Repair Café opened its doors in 2017 and was the first repair café in West Sussex. Jill and Carrie from Sussex Green Living founded the repair café and have since mentored many others to set up across West Sussex. Demand for the Horsham Repair Café now means that we are nearly always fully booked. A great problem to have!

There are 2 possible solutions to this. Firstly, to fulfil our ambition to have a Community Climate Hub on the High Street in Horsham open every day (and we are working on this!) and secondly, to mentor the set up of Repair Cafes and Community Hubs to the local villages and parishes. As part of our 3Rs Roadshow, we are working with parish councils and local community and environment groups to help launch new repair cafes, new recycling drop off locations and support the introduction of refill shops so that all residents have access to these fantastic facilities on their doorstep. These initiatives save money as well as reducing waste and plastics.

If you would like to get involved either to support the launch of these initiatives locally or to find out where your nearest facilities are, please contact [email protected]

Below are details of the parishes we are working with, look out for us at a local event soon: Billingshurst Broadbridge Heath Colgate Cowfold Pulborough Shipley Storrington Thakeham West Chiltington West Grinstead