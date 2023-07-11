Support for Jobseekers in West Sussex

Improving jobseeker prospects will help to achieve the government’s priority to grow the economy, according to Coastal West Sussex Partnership.

Emma Wareham, Partnership manager for Coastal West Sussex said: “Work Coaches are playing a crucial role to support jobseekers develop their full potential by encouraging them to review their skill and abilities, while identifying barriers to starting, or progressing in world of work.

“Importantly, specialist support is available for those aged 50 Plus, or with a health condition, so they remain connected with opportunities, andfor parents on Universal Credit, there are now increased childcare payments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During July we are working with providers to support employers to fill their vacancies and jobseekers find work. Runway training are hosting a 2 day CSCS construction card course in Chichester Jobcentre, Worthing Jobcentre are hosting a 50+ mid life MOT offering support, advice and interviews with employers for older claimants. Littlehampton Jobcentre are supporting a Workability workshop hosted by National Careers Service for claimants with health conditions and disabilities. Any customers interested in these events should contact their work coach at the Jobcentre.”

Massive boost to childcare payments marks first step in largest ever expansion of childcare - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)

Massive boost to childcare payments marks first step in largest ever expansion of childcare

Universal Credit’s maximum childcare payments will rise nearly 50% – up to £1,630 per month – from 28 June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minister for Employment, Guy Opperman MP said: “It’s encouraging to see inactivity falling, vacancies dropping, and employment on the up. To get prices down and help make mortgages manageable, we must halve inflation and grow our economy. To do that we are helping those who can, into work, and we recently increased the amount someone on Universal Credit can claim back for childcare to make working that bit easier.

“Our new Midlife MOT website is also helping everyone to future-proof their finances, whether that’s looking at options for work, reviewing their skills or understanding their pensions.”

The Statistics

ONS Claimant Count – The latest figures show the claimant count across coastal West Sussex has decreased by up to 10% in the last quarter with many new vacancies coming through.