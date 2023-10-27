Support Hastings Library of Things and help it grow

Hastings Library of Things, an integral part of the community for two years, is reaching out for support as they strive to maintain and expand their services.

Hastings Library of Things, operating under Umbrella Sussex, relies on volunteers and contributions from its members, some of whom go beyond the standard £3.00 annual fee. To ensure the sustainability and growth of their services, they are seeking support.

This project has been selected by East Sussex County Council Community as a beneficiary of their Wellbeing Fund Crowdfunder Campaign. Supporters can double the impact of their contributions, thanks to the council's matching program.

Supporting the crowdfunder not only helps raise immediate funds but also is also kickstarting their "Friends of Umbrella Sussex" program. The Friends of Programme is a convenient way for individuals to contribute regularly, keeping them going for the next two years, and beyond.

How to Help