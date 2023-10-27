BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Support Hastings Library of Things and help it grow

Hastings Library of Things, an integral part of the community for two years, is reaching out for support as they strive to maintain and expand their services.
By Shelley FeldmanContributor
Published 27th Oct 2023, 08:54 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 08:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hastings Library of Things, operating under Umbrella Sussex, relies on volunteers and contributions from its members, some of whom go beyond the standard £3.00 annual fee. To ensure the sustainability and growth of their services, they are seeking support.

This project has been selected by East Sussex County Council Community as a beneficiary of their Wellbeing Fund Crowdfunder Campaign. Supporters can double the impact of their contributions, thanks to the council's matching program.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Supporting the crowdfunder not only helps raise immediate funds but also is also kickstarting their "Friends of Umbrella Sussex" program. The Friends of Programme is a convenient way for individuals to contribute regularly, keeping them going for the next two years, and beyond.

Most Popular
How to HelpHow to Help
How to Help

Hastings Library of Things is committed to inclusivity and dignity, ensuring that essential resources are available to all, regardless of their financial situation. They invite you to join them in shaping the future with upcoming initiatives, including a Christmas ReGift and Gift Wrapping Workshop, a Beach Library of Things for Summer 2024, and an "E Waste" project in collaboration with OBX.

Related topics:Supporters