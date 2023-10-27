Support Hastings Library of Things and help it grow
Hastings Library of Things, operating under Umbrella Sussex, relies on volunteers and contributions from its members, some of whom go beyond the standard £3.00 annual fee. To ensure the sustainability and growth of their services, they are seeking support.
This project has been selected by East Sussex County Council Community as a beneficiary of their Wellbeing Fund Crowdfunder Campaign. Supporters can double the impact of their contributions, thanks to the council's matching program.
Supporting the crowdfunder not only helps raise immediate funds but also is also kickstarting their "Friends of Umbrella Sussex" program. The Friends of Programme is a convenient way for individuals to contribute regularly, keeping them going for the next two years, and beyond.
Hastings Library of Things is committed to inclusivity and dignity, ensuring that essential resources are available to all, regardless of their financial situation. They invite you to join them in shaping the future with upcoming initiatives, including a Christmas ReGift and Gift Wrapping Workshop, a Beach Library of Things for Summer 2024, and an "E Waste" project in collaboration with OBX.