Support needed for community planting events in Brighton

CPRE Sussex is organising planting events on the Bristol Estate as part of the Forgotten Places project.Anyone is welcome to the planting sessions, which will be led by a landscape designer and planting experts.“This is a fantastic opportunity to help bring green and healthy plants to the Bristol Estate,” said CPRE Sussex Plant Your Postcode manager Jenni Cresswell.The next events will be bulb, spring flower and woody shrubs planting on Friday, February 3, and Saturday, February 4.These will be followed by wildflower planting events on February 10, 11, 17 and 18.In total, more than 12,000 plants will be added to the estate including daffodils, snowdrops and other spring flowers.Last week the first two sessions saw volunteers and CPRE staff kick start the planting.“The weather on Friday and Saturday was absolutely perfect and that helped us plant 1,000 snowdrop bulbs, 200 daffodil bulbs and 50 cowslips,” said Jenni.“Thanks to Growing Hollingdean for lending us tools and BELTA for providing shelter and refreshments.”Find out more about upcoming free planting sessions and book your place here