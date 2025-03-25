Support the swifts in Lewes with parade and special events

Everyone who loves to see the swifts' aerobatics and calls welcoming the start of summer is invited to support their arrival with a parade and a series of special events.

Last September Lewes Town Council gave their formal approval to Lewes Climate Hub's suggestion of giving Lewes the status of 'A Swift Friendly Town.'

From April 23 to May 31 Lewes swift supporters will be celebrating this status and the return of swifts through a season of events at Lewes Climate Hub, Lewes House, 32 High Street, Lewes.

The aims are to raise awareness of swifts and encourage small actions to boost biodiversity and help all wildlife to flourish.

Swift in Flight

The Mayor of Lewes will launch the season with a pavement parade from the Linklater Pavilion at the Railway Land to Lewes Climate Hub on Saturday, April 26 meeting at 10.30 a.m. Everyone is welcome to join the parade.

The launch will be followed by six weeks of special events and

speakers to encourage everyone to take action to benefit swifts and other wildlife. All events are free of charge and no booking is required.

On April 26 at 1.30pm Paul Stevens will give his talk: 'A Summer with Swifts, Swallows and Martins,' sharing wonderful videos of the swifts and house martins that have colonised his house.

One of the challenges to swifts is the fall in the population of the insects and airborne invertebrates that they feed upon. A Climate Hub spokesperson said: "Ponds are great for insects, invertebrates and other wildlife and on Saturday, May 3 at 1.30 pm Pete Birchall, (Pete the Pond), will talk about 'The importance of ponds for wildlife.'

To sustain wildlife, we must cultivate bigger, better and

well-connected green spaces. On Saturday, May 10 Helen Meade, (Railway Land CEO), will share information about how people may make this a reality through adding to the Lewes Mosaic for Nature. Dylan Walker, from the Peoples' Park for Nature, will develop this theme during his visit to the Hub on Saturday, May 17.

On Saturday, May 24 at 1.30pm Emily Thrift will share her research about how we may act to protect our remaining hedgehog population.

Buglife research suggests that the population of insects and invertebrates has fallen by 79% since 2004. Since parent swifts need an estimated 20,000 insects a day when they are feeding chicks, this has the potential to be a huge factor in their decline.

The Hub is pleased to welcome expert Alice Parfitt from Buglife to round off the season in her presentation at 1.30 p.m. on May 31 'Why Bugs Matter.'

Lewes Climate Hub is open from Wednesday to Saturday, 11am to 3 pm.

Find out more about swifts at:

