Support your local hospital charity this Christmas in East Grinstead

This year, QVH Charity, is inviting you to help decorate its virtual Christmas tree and help raise funds for Queen Victoria Hospital in East Grinstead.

By visiting www.visufund.com/qvh and making a donation, however large or small, you can be part of decorating the tree whilst leaving a message for a loved one, staff member or team.

So if you’re looking for a hassle free way of making a difference this Christmas and avoiding traipsing the shops for something for your awkward auntie, or would rather not send Christmas cards, this could be the perfect solution for you!

All donations made will support a variety of projects QVH Charity is able to fund thanks to the kind support of people like you.

This includes cutting edge medical equipment which is outside of what the NHS funds, improvements to wards and waiting areas, and supporting health, wellbeing and professional development for staff.

See how much your virtual Christmas decoration can do.

Camilla Lane, Head of Fundraising at QVH Charity said: “Our virtual Christmas tree is a way to spread a bit of festive cheer and say thank you to our hospital’s dedicated staff.

"Whether you’re a patient, have been a patient, or just want to give something back to the hospital, this is an easy and effective way to do that. Every pound donated really will make a difference.”

Find out more at www.visufund.com/qvh

#DonateDecorateDedicate