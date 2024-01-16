Supporting older workers back into jobs in West Sussex
Emma Wareham, Partnership Manager for West Sussex said: “As the year kicks off the focus is on helping employers grow their business by opening up jobcentres for on-site recruitment. Also ramping up online and in person jobs fairs means every jobseeker has an opportunity to make progress. We are currently supporting B&M in their recruitment for a new store in Worthing.
“There remains plenty of vacancies across West Sussex. Jobcentre work coaches stand ready to support people, of whatever health condition or age, take the first steps back to work.
“For those on Universal Credit more financial support is available, as people can keep more of what they earn, while parents can receive increased childcare payments.”