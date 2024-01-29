Supporting Year 11 students' next steps at Beacon Academy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over the course of a week, Assistant Headteacher Sixth Form, Mr Howarth, along with Head of Years 12 and 13, Mr Hutchison; Senior Deputy Headteacher, Mr Callard; Assistant Headteachers, Mr Baker and Dr Grossman; and KS5 and Enrichment Coordinator, Miss Akehurst; met with all Year 11 students, including all external students that have applied to join Beacon Academy Sixth Form in September 2024, to discuss the students’ subject choices and aspirations and the wide range of options available to them following GCSEs, including academic and vocational courses, apprenticeships and training.

Mr Howarth said, “These meetings help to support the students with their transition to Sixth Form, Further Education colleges, training or apprenticeships and can motivate and inspire them to work towards achieving those higher grades that are within their reach. The discussions also provide an opportunity to review any further support that may be required to help to make these goals a reality.”

Year 11 student, Isaac, commented, “Today has been helpful as it’s helped me to form my opinion. I am planning to study Computer Science, Physics, Maths and Further Maths as I want to go into Electronic Engineering. I know there is lots of support for students at Sixth Form.”

Members of the Sixth Form team meet with all Year 11 students to discuss their progression plans.

Year 11 student, Amy, said, “It was definitely helpful and I’m feeling a lot more confident now. I am thinking about doing Biology or Applied Science and Health and Social Care. I want to be a midwife or something in the NHS.”

Once all Year 11 students have met with a member of the Sixth Form Team, those students applying to the Sixth Form receive a letter confirming the subjects that they have chosen. Students who have chosen to look at other Further Education colleges are advised to also make applications.