Surfers help Birling Gap Coastguard rescue people cut off by the tide below Seven Sisters

Surfers helped rescue two people who were cut off by the tide below Seven Sisters yesterday (Tuesday, November 29).

Birling Gap Coastguard are now urging people to check the tide times before walking beneath the cliffs.

They announced on Facebook: “Two people cut off by the tide below the Seven Sisters. They were spotted by surfers who aided the two people to a safe position and handed over to coastguards for casualty care. Great respect to the surfers and hope you located your abandoned board!”

Surfers helped rescue two people who were cut off by the tide below Seven Sisters. Image: Google Street View

The spokesperson added that the two people who were rescued are grateful to the surfers and everyone involved.

Birling Gap Coastguard said the rescue was call out number 190 of 2022 and the second incident of the day for the team.

People can check the tide times for Sussex at www.tideschart.com.