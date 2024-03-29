Suspected mass food poisoning at Lewes prison: prisoners discharged from hospital after ‘major incident’, say reports

There have been reports that Sussex prisoners have been discharged from hospital following a ‘major incident’ on Thursday, March 28.
Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 29th Mar 2024, 15:41 GMT
Updated 29th Mar 2024, 15:49 GMT
The BBC reported today (Friday, March 29) that six people, including three prisoners, have now been discharged from hospital after a suspected food poisoning at Lewes Prison, according to the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).

Sussex World reported on Thursday that emergency services, including police, fire and rescue services and ambulance crews, attended a ‘medical incident’ at HMP Lewes at about 12.30pm.

Emergency services attended a ‘medical incident’ at HMP Lewes at about 12.30pm on Thursday, March 28. Photo: Eddie MitchellEmergency services attended a ‘medical incident’ at HMP Lewes at about 12.30pm on Thursday, March 28. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Emergency services attended a ‘medical incident’ at HMP Lewes at about 12.30pm on Thursday, March 28. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
The Prison Service said three inmates and three staff members were taken to hospital in Sussex, while a further 10 or 11 people were treated. Signs at Eastbourne District General Hospital said the hospital was closed due to a ‘major incident’ yesterday and a decontamination tent was set up outside. East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust later confirmed that the signs had been taken down.

