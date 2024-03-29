The BBC reported today (Friday, March 29) that six people, including three prisoners, have now been discharged from hospital after a suspected food poisoning at Lewes Prison, according to the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).

The Prison Service said three inmates and three staff members were taken to hospital in Sussex, while a further 10 or 11 people were treated. Signs at Eastbourne District General Hospital said the hospital was closed due to a ‘major incident’ yesterday and a decontamination tent was set up outside. East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust later confirmed that the signs had been taken down.