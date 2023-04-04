Edit Account-Sign Out
Suspected WW2 bomb found in a Seaford back garden

Shortly after 11am on Monday, April 3, police responded to a report of ordnance found at a property in Seaford, a spokesperson said.

By Izzi Vaughan
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:56 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 10:59 BST

According to police, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) were on the scene at Marine Parade and safely removed the object from the site.

Police were also on the scene, who put in place a small cordon while a team from the EOD safely removed the item.

According to Police, shortly after 11am on Monday, April 3, police responded to a report of ordnance found at a property in Marine Parade, Seaford. A small cordon was put in place while a team from the EOD attended the scene and safely removed the item.
According to police, shortly after 11am on Monday, April 3, police responded to a report of ordnance found at a property in Marine Parade, Seaford. A small cordon was put in place while a team from the EOD attended the scene and safely removed the item.
