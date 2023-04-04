Suspected WW2 bomb found in a Seaford back garden
Shortly after 11am on Monday, April 3, police responded to a report of ordnance found at a property in Seaford, a spokesperson said.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:56 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 10:59 BST
According to police, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) were on the scene at Marine Parade and safely removed the object from the site.
Police were also on the scene, who put in place a small cordon while a team from the EOD safely removed the item.