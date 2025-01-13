Sussex and Hampshire wastewater treatment works get £7m upgrade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Upgrades costing almost £7 million are boosting the performance of two wastewater treatment works

Improvements at Handcross in West Sussex and East Boldre in the New Forest are improving the quality of the final treated flows leaving both sites into nearby rivers.

At East Boldre the team have installed specialist sand filters, while at Handcross new pressurised tanks and chemical dosing technology have been added.

In total, we are spending around £3.7m at East Boldre and £3m at Handcross.

Handcross Wastewater Treatment Works

The work is being carried out by contractor GTb, a joint venture between Galliford Try Environment and Binnies UK Ltd, as p rt of Southern Water’s wider investment in improving its environmental performance.

Lee Hooper, project manager for Southern Water, said: “We’re pleased that we have got these projects finished in time for the New Year.

" All of the schemes will help our ongoing work to improve water quality in our environment. We’re looking forward to 2025 where we will look at carrying out further upgrades to sites across our region.”

Lee McGrattan, Project Manager for GTb, added: “We’re delighted that these projects are now finished.

"We’re sorry for any disruption these works have caused to the local community, as we have moved construction traffic and carried out work, but we’re looking forward to seeing first hand the benefits they will bring.”