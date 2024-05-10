Four fire engines from Crawley, East Grinstead and Horsham were mobilised alongside two crews from Surrey Fire and Rescue.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called at 2.02pm this afternoon to a house fire in Worth Park Avenue, Crawley.
“Joint Fire Control mobilised four fire engines from Crawley, East Grinstead and Horsham, the aerial ladder platform from Horsham, and two crews from Surrey Fire and Rescue to the scene.
“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled a fire in the roof space of the property using two jets and a hose reel.
“Crews remained on scene damping down and turning over and used a thermal imaging camera to ensure there were no further hot spots.
“Paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service were also in attendance.
“Fire crews left the scene shortly after 4pm.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.